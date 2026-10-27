India and EU pursue investment protection and geographical indications pact
Business
India is teaming up with the European Union to create an investment protection agreement, aiming to make it safer and fairer for companies to invest in each other's countries.
At the same time, they are working on a geographical indications agreement, which will help protect iconic Indian products (think Darjeeling tea or Basmati rice) from being copied elsewhere.
India EU deals expected after December
These deals are part of bigger free trade talks.
With around 6,000 European companies already operating in India, stronger protections could boost investor confidence and open up more business opportunities.
If all goes as planned, both agreements should roll out next year after a final trade deal is signed by December.