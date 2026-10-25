India and EU rush to finalize FTA before December ends
India and the European Union are in a hurry to wrap up a free trade agreement (FTA) before December ends, aiming for a sign the agreement around December 17 or 18 in Brussels during Modi's expected visit to Brussels.
Both sides want this deal done fast, especially with global tensions making trade partnerships more important than ever.
European Commission urges English-language approval
To avoid delays, the European Commission has urged the Council of the European Union to approve the FTA using its original English-language version instead of waiting for translations into 24 languages, a move meant to keep things moving.
The signing is likely around December 17 or 18, right after Modi returns from the G-20 summit.
Meanwhile, top officials from both sides are shuttling between Europe and India this week to iron out final details and show they're serious about making this happen.