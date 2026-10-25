India and EU rush to finalize FTA before December ends

To avoid delays, the European Commission has urged the Council of the European Union to approve the FTA using its original English-language version instead of waiting for translations into 24 languages, a move meant to keep things moving.

The signing is likely around December 17 or 18, right after Modi returns from the G-20 summit.

Meanwhile, top officials from both sides are shuttling between Europe and India this week to iron out final details and show they're serious about making this happen.