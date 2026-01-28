India and EU strike major trade deal
India and the European Union have finally agreed on a Free Trade Agreement after roughly two decades of talks, cutting or removing tariffs on most goods traded between them.
This means over 90% of EU exports to India and 96% of Indian exports to the EU will now face much lower barriers—a big step for both sides.
Why should you care?
This deal could make European cars, wines, olive oil, and certain industrial and digital products more competitive in India, while Indian clothes and medicines get easier access to Europe.
It also opens up more jobs and opportunities in IT, finance, education, and more.
If all goes as planned (pending final approvals), trade between India and the EU could increase—so expect more choices on shelves and possibly better prices down the line.