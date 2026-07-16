India and EU to sign free trade deal by end-2026
Big news for anyone following global trade: India and the European Union are gearing up to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of 2026.
Announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Helsinki, this deal means 93% of Indian exports will enter the European Union with zero duties, while tariffs on fancy European imports (think luxury cars and wines) will also drop.
FTA to kick off early 2027
This FTA has been two decades in the making and is expected to kick off by early 2027. It connects a massive market of two billion people and covers about a quarter of global GDP.
Goyal also used his visit to invite Finnish companies to invest in clean energy, biotech, and semiconductors in India and even encouraged students from Finland to explore study opportunities here.