India and France agree to double trade, expand nuclear cooperation

Modi, Macron launch 'Bharat Innovates 2026'

Modi and Macron kicked off "Bharat Innovates 2026" to connect Indian startups with global investors.

They launched an Economic Security Dialogue to keep supply chains for key minerals and tech safe.

The leaders talked about making Rafale jets in India with more local parts, expanding UPI payments to France, working together on AI rules and high-speed rail, and signed 19 innovation deals.

Modi thanked Macron for visa-free transit for Indians and pushed for smoother student and professional exchanges, showing both countries are keen on closer ties across defense, energy, innovation, and technology.