India and France agree to double trade, expand nuclear cooperation
India and France just agreed to double their trade over the next five years, right now it's at $16 billion.
Prime Minister Modi met President Macron in Nice on June 14, and they're also stepping up nuclear energy cooperation under the SHANTI Act, which encourages private and foreign investment.
Modi, Macron launch 'Bharat Innovates 2026'
Modi and Macron kicked off "Bharat Innovates 2026" to connect Indian startups with global investors.
They launched an Economic Security Dialogue to keep supply chains for key minerals and tech safe.
The leaders talked about making Rafale jets in India with more local parts, expanding UPI payments to France, working together on AI rules and high-speed rail, and signed 19 innovation deals.
Modi thanked Macron for visa-free transit for Indians and pushed for smoother student and professional exchanges, showing both countries are keen on closer ties across defense, energy, innovation, and technology.