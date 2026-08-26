India and Japan to update CEPA to address trade hurdles
India and Japan are gearing up to update their big trade agreement (CEPA), which was implemented in August 2011.
The goal? Fix ongoing trade hurdles and make the pact more relevant for today.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shared that talks in Japan will focus on expanding what the deal covers, following a recent summit where both countries agreed it's time for a refresh.
India and Japan trade $27.47bn 2025-26
Trade between India and Japan hit $27.47 billion in 2025-26, a solid 9.18% jump, but India's trade deficit with Japan also grew to $15.4 billion.
On the bright side, Japan has promised to invest 10 trillion yen (about ₹7 lakh crore) in India over the next decade, with ₹1 lakh crore already invested.
Goyal is also encouraging Indian businesses to flag any export roadblocks so small companies can get more support and tap into global markets.