India and Maldives conclude virtual 1st round of FTA talks
India and the Maldives just finished the first round of talks for a free trade agreement (FTA), held virtually from June 29 to July 7, 2026.
Both sides found common ground on key topics, aiming to make trade smoother and boost cooperation.
The FTA is set to open up more markets and help both countries grow together.
Indian, Maldivian ministers pledge faster FTA
On July 8, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Maldivian Minister of Economic Development, Transport and Trade Mohamed Saeed checked in on the FTA's progress and promised to speed things up, including work on a bilateral investment treaty.
With bilateral trade rising 13.54% in 2025-26 (from $679.70 million in 2024-25 to $771.76 million in 2025-26), both countries are marking 60 years of friendship by doubling down on their partnership for sustainable economic growth in both countries.