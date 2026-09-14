India and MERCOSUR to work on PTA expansion, ministers say

India and the South American trade group MERCOSUR are working on expanding their current Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which already gives both sides lower tariffs on hundreds of products.

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Uruguay's Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin, in exercise of the Pro Tempore Presidency of MERCOSUR, shared the news, saying they are hoping to make trade even smoother between India and countries like Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia.