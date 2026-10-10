India and Mexico to start new trade talks next week

In 2024, trade between India and Mexico hit $8.74 billion, with India exporting things like cars and clothes, while importing mostly crude oil from Mexico.

But earlier this year, Mexico raised MFN import tariffs on 1,455 tariff lines (including many Indian goods), which could make products more expensive or harder to get.

The new deal is expected to help sort out these tariff issues (especially for industries like autos and textiles) and keep trade flowing smoothly for both sides.