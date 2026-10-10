India and Mexico to start new trade talks next week
India and Mexico are officially starting talks next week to work out a new trade agreement, aiming to boost business between the two countries.
This comes after Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal visited Mexico in the last week of September 2026 and set the groundwork for what both sides hope will be a stronger economic partnership.
India imports mainly Mexican crude oil
In 2024, trade between India and Mexico hit $8.74 billion, with India exporting things like cars and clothes, while importing mostly crude oil from Mexico.
But earlier this year, Mexico raised MFN import tariffs on 1,455 tariff lines (including many Indian goods), which could make products more expensive or harder to get.
The new deal is expected to help sort out these tariff issues (especially for industries like autos and textiles) and keep trade flowing smoothly for both sides.