India and Morocco agree to pursue $8 billion trade target
Business
India and Morocco just agreed to work toward doubling their trade, from $4 billion to $8 billion, over the next five years.
This move was announced during the 7th Session of the India-Morocco Joint Commission, where leaders from both countries discussed teaming up more closely.
India Morocco will explore preferential trade
A new Joint Working Group will explore a preferential trade agreement and look for ways to make business smoother, especially in areas like AI, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.
Both countries also plan to collaborate on sustainable agriculture and food safety.
Plus, India is encouraging Moroccan investment in technology and health care, with the next big meeting happening in New Delhi.