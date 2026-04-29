India and New Zealand sign FTA expanding visas, student stays Business Apr 29, 2026

India and New Zealand have officially inked a free trade agreement (FTA), opening up new opportunities for both countries.

The deal means 5,000 skilled worker visas and 1,000 youth work-and-holiday visas will be available to Indians each year.

Indian students get a big boost too: STEM graduates can stay for three years after graduation, and Ph.D.s get four years.