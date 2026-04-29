India and New Zealand sign FTA expanding visas, student stays
Business
India and New Zealand have officially inked a free trade agreement (FTA), opening up new opportunities for both countries.
The deal means 5,000 skilled worker visas and 1,000 youth work-and-holiday visas will be available to Indians each year.
Indian students get a big boost too: STEM graduates can stay for three years after graduation, and Ph.D.s get four years.
FTA cuts tariffs, protects dairy producers
The FTA makes things cheaper for Indian shoppers by lowering tariffs on New Zealand fruits and wool, while Indian exports like textiles and medicines head to New Zealand duty-free.
Local producers are protected in sensitive areas like dairy.
Fresh chances in IT, healthcare, engineering, and education.