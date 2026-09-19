India and New Zealand to launch duty-free FTA next month
Business
India and New Zealand are set to launch their new free-trade agreement (FTA) next month, opening the door for Indian products to enter New Zealand with zero import duties right from day one.
The deal just cleared New Zealand's parliament and is now in its final steps before going live.
India-NZ FTA to double trade
The FTA is all about doubling the current NZ$4 billion trade between the two nations by 2030.
Indian exports (think chemicals, medicines, machinery, and IT services) get a big boost with duty-free access.
Meanwhile, New Zealand businesses will find it easier to sell food, machinery, and services in India.
Plus, direct flights between the two countries are on the horizon, making travel and business exchanges smoother than ever.