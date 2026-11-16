India and Oman to review CEPA New Delhi December 2-3
India and Oman are meeting in New Delhi on December 2-3, 2026, to check how their big trade agreement, called CEPA, is working out so far.
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Omani counterpart are expected to chair the talks, focusing on feedback from Indian exporters about how well the deal is actually helping them.
CEPA: 98.08% duty-free for Indian products
Launched in June 2026, CEPA gives Indian products zero-duty access on 98.08% of its tariff lines, meaning less tax for things like textiles, medicines, and engineering goods.
Since signing in December 2025, trade between the two countries has grown fast (reaching $11.18 billion), but now both sides want to see if they can make it even smoother by improving services, investments, and job opportunities for professionals.