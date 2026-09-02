India and SCO partners greenlight development bank at Bishkek
India is teaming up with other Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) nations to create a Development Bank, aiming to support joint economic projects and make trade easier without relying so much on traditional financial systems.
The idea got the green light at the Bishkek summit, and now Russia and Kazakhstan have shown interest in hosting the headquarters, while Kyrgyzstan has expressed interest in hosting the bank.
Leaders want independent SCO bank
Leaders want the bank to operate independently from global systems that can be used as leverage.
Russian President Putin highlighted that Russia's trade with SCO countries exceeded $400 billion last year, with national currencies accounting for more than 98% of Moscow's mutual settlements with SCO members.
Kazakhstan's President Tokayev suggested focusing on infrastructure and industry, while India's finance minister discussed the creation of the new bank with Russia at a recent G20 meeting, showing just how serious everyone is about making this happen.