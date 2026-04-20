India and South Korea ministers discuss updating 2010 trade pact

Piyush Goyal proposes Korean industrial township

Goyal pitched the idea of a special industrial township just for Korean businesses in India, hoping it'll make it easier for them to set up shop.

Both sides want to double trade between the countries by 2030, shooting for $54 billion, even though there's currently a big trade gap.

They also agreed to tackle tricky nontariff barriers together, so doing business gets smoother for everyone.