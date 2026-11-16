India and Thailand trade up 12.6% $21.49bn, UPI PromptPay link
India and Thailand just saw their trade jump 12.6% to $21.49 billion in FY2025-26.
The 14th India-Thailand Joint Trade Committee meeting was held on November 16, 2026, to discuss trade, digital payments and investment cooperation.
One of the coolest updates? Both countries are looking to connect India's UPI with Thailand's PromptPay.
India pitches investments, Thailand unveils plan
Leaders also talked about improving existing trade agreements and cutting down barriers that slow things like agriculture and pharma exports.
India pitched investment opportunities in infrastructure and logistics, automotive and electric vehicles, food processing and agro-industry, electronics and semiconductors, tourism, hospitality and wellness, while Thailand introduced its "Co-Creation Co-Investment" plan.
Both sides agreed to keep working closely and officials were encouraged to hold working-level discussions before the next JTC meeting, which will be hosted by India.