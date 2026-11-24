India and UK dispute labels for bulk Scotch whisky imports
India and the UK are having a disagreement about how to label bulk Scotch whisky imports: should they count as finished drinks or just raw materials?
This all kicked off after their July 2026 trade deal, which lowered import duties on Scotch.
Now, both sides are trying to sort out what counts as what.
Importers accused of misclassifying HS codes
Some importers have been accused of using different tariff (HS) codes to get cheaper rates, making things even trickier.
The way these codes are used affects how much tax is paid and who gets trade perks.
India's commerce ministry is working with the UK to clear up the confusion and get held-up shipments moving again.