India and UK to restart talks on new investment treaty
Business
India and the UK are gearing up to restart talks on a new investment treaty, as India's updated draft is almost ready for review.
Both sides will negotiate the final terms together, aiming to boost business ties and make investing smoother.
India drops tax issues, retools model
After some tough arbitration losses in the past, India has reworked its approach, this time leaving out tricky tax issues that stalled earlier talks.
The new model could make things easier for investors by shortening the wait time before disputes go to arbitration and updating what counts as an "investment," hoping to attract more foreign investors into India.
This move also fits into India's bigger plan to strengthen global trade links and bring in fresh investments.