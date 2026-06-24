India and United States open talks over 10% import tariff
India and the United States kicked off fresh trade talks on June 22, hoping to strike a deal before a 10% tariff on imports into the United States expires next month.
The tariff, put in place during Trump's presidency, has been a sticking point.
Both sides say they are aiming for deeper economic ties, as promised in their joint statement earlier this year.
Piyush Goyal calls talks productive
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal described the negotiations as "productive," marking the first visit of US Trade Representative Greer since the tariffs began.
The talks follow recent discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump at the Group of Seven summit about boosting trade cooperation.
India is expected to flag its concerns over Section 301 investigations, so both countries are working hard to find common ground and open up new growth opportunities.