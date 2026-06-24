India and United States open talks over 10% import tariff

Piyush Goyal calls talks productive

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal described the negotiations as "productive," marking the first visit of US Trade Representative Greer since the tariffs began.

The talks follow recent discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump at the Group of Seven summit about boosting trade cooperation.

India is expected to flag its concerns over Section 301 investigations, so both countries are working hard to find common ground and open up new growth opportunities.