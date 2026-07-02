India and US 1% away from trade deal, Piyush Goyal
Business
India and the US are just 1% away from finalizing a big new trade deal, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
The talks, which kicked off in early 2025, aim to give Indian goods better access to the US market, helping them stand out against Southeast Asian competitors.
Goyal described the agreement as "very fair and equitable," saying both sides will benefit.
Negotiations hinge on US tariff gap
The last bit of negotiation is about fixing a legal gap after some US tariff rules were struck down by court decisions.
Most tariff cuts and non-tariff issues are already settled.
Both Goyal and US Ambassador Sergio Gor sound optimistic, with Gor calling the deal a "win-win" that could bring new business opportunities for companies in both countries.