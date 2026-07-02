India and US 1% away from trade deal, Piyush Goyal Business Jul 02, 2026

India and the US are just 1% away from finalizing a big new trade deal, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The talks, which kicked off in early 2025, aim to give Indian goods better access to the US market, helping them stand out against Southeast Asian competitors.

Goyal described the agreement as "very fair and equitable," saying both sides will benefit.