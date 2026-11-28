India and US discuss tariff confusion ahead of EU FTA
India and the US are in talks to sort out confusing tariffs, hoping to make trade smoother for both sides.
This is all happening as India gets ready to sign a big free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union, expected during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Brussels in December.
The EU deal should kick in by early 2027.
India EU FTA will scrap duties
The India-EU FTA will scrap duties on 70.4% of EU tariff lines, covering almost all of India's export value, a big win for Indian businesses looking abroad.
Meanwhile, the government is helping local companies, especially small ones, get ready to tap into new global markets.
Talks with Canada and Mexico are also on the table, but U.S.-proposed tariffs add some extra challenges for now.