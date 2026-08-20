India and US in virtual talks on digital data rules
India and the US are deep in virtual talks to sort out tricky trade issues: think rules around digital data, tech market access, and making things smoother for US technology companies in India.
This is all part of a bigger plan they agreed on in February to make doing business together easier.
US India face approvals data tariffs
They're working through some major sticking points: how medical devices from the US get approved in India, licensing for tech products like laptops and servers, standards and testing requirements, as well as food and agricultural products.
On the digital side, both countries want to figure out how data moves across borders without breaking local laws.
Even with some recent tariff drama from the US side, both teams seem pretty determined to keep talks moving forward and possibly update tariffs as part of the deal.