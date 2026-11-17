India and US strengthen partnership with tech, AI, defense investments
India and the US are about to take their partnership to the next level, with fresh investments pouring into tech, AI, and defense.
The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is spotlighting areas like AI, semiconductors, and data centers as top priorities.
Even though there's some uncertainty around a new trade deal during PM Modi's proposed US visit on December 13-14, both countries seem eager to keep building on this momentum.
US semiconductor companies increase India investments
US semiconductor companies are stepping up investments to bring India deeper into the global supply chain.
Big names like Cisco and PepsiCo are also betting on India's booming market and expanding consumer base.
Indian startups are being encouraged to go all-in on AI, showing just how central tech is becoming in this growing partnership.