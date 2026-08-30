India and Uzbekistan launch partnership to develop critical minerals
India and Uzbekistan have kicked off a new partnership to explore and develop critical minerals.
After a meeting between PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev, the two countries agreed to focus on mining, processing, recycling, and building value chains together.
India, Uzbekistan agree reciprocal mineral access
Indian companies will get chances to join mineral projects in Uzbekistan (and vice versa), with corporate involvement seen as key.
The deal also opens doors for collaboration in nuclear energy, traditional medicine, education, and healthcare.
PM Modi was honored with Uzbekistan's top award for foreign leaders during his visit, highlighting the growing friendship between the nations.
India, Uzbekistan strategic partners deepen cooperation
India and Uzbekistan have been diplomatic partners since 1992 and upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2011.
This latest agreement deepens their relationship even further, especially around critical minerals that are shaping the future.