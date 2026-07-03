India announces $1 trillion export target for 2026-27, Piyush Goyal
Business
India's aiming big: the government just announced a $1 trillion export target for 2026-27, split between $530 billion in goods and $470 billion in services.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared the news at the Board of Trade meeting.
India exports $863B, merchandise needs 16-17%
In 2025-26 (FY2025-26), India managed $863 billion in total exports ($442 billion in goods, $418 billion in services).
To reach the new goal, merchandise exports need to jump by 16-17%.
Goyal says boosting both goods and services is key.