India announces 5 shipbuilding clusters targeting top 5 by 2047
India just announced plans to build five greenfield shipbuilding clusters across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, aiming to crack the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.
Revealed at the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave 2026, the project is all about boosting facilities for building and repairing ships.
India backs plan with $8 billion
The government is backing this move with an $8 billion investment package and hopes to ramp up capacity from just over 0.1 million to 4.5 million gross tons by 2047.
Global players like HD Hyundai and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines are already showing interest, while special purpose vehicles (SPVs) will help manage land leases and speed up production.
The plan also ties in eco-friendly ship recycling, so it's not just about growth but sustainability too.