The government is backing this move with an $8 billion investment package and hopes to ramp up capacity from just over 0.1 million to 4.5 million gross tons by 2047.

Global players like HD Hyundai and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines are already showing interest, while special purpose vehicles (SPVs) will help manage land leases and speed up production.

The plan also ties in eco-friendly ship recycling, so it's not just about growth but sustainability too.