India announces Semicon India 2.0 with $5 billion investment

India just announced Semicon India 2.0 at the Semicon India 2026 event, aiming to boost the country's chip design scene in a big way.

A $5 billion investment was announced during the event to generate employment in the country.

Semicon India 2.0 will target at least 200 startups and companies designing chips in India across the spectrum of semiconductor requirements, and help create more tech jobs.

It will also train 1 lakh talent to be developed, including technician talent, clean room talent, and factory floor talent.

This new phase builds on the earlier success of Semicon India 1.0, where 105 startups had participated in Semicon India 1.0, with around 20 of them receiving venture capital funding of about ₹800 crore.