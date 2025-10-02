Next Article
India-ASEAN trade talks resume on October 6-7 in Jakarta
India and Southeast Asia's ASEAN group are meeting again on October 6-7, 2024, in Jakarta to review their main trade agreement (AITIGA).
The last round was just two months ago in New Delhi, where both sides made some headway on market access and rules.
Why these talks matter for India
Right now, India buys way more from ASEAN than it sells—imports hit $84.15 billion while exports were just $38.96 billion in 2024-25.
This review is all about fixing that gap by making trade smoother and cutting down tricky barriers.
With ASEAN making up 11% of India's total trade (that's $123 billion!) , these talks matter—especially as global trade faces new challenges and tariffs elsewhere.