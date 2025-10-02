India-ASEAN trade talks resume on October 6-7 in Jakarta

Why these talks matter for India

Right now, India buys way more from ASEAN than it sells—imports hit $84.15 billion while exports were just $38.96 billion in 2024-25.

This review is all about fixing that gap by making trade smoother and cutting down tricky barriers.

With ASEAN making up 11% of India's total trade (that's $123 billion!) , these talks matter—especially as global trade faces new challenges and tariffs elsewhere.