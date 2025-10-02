Tamil Nadu districts to hold Deepavali sale on khadi products
To mark Mahatma Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary this October, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts in Tamil Nadu are holding a special Deepavali sale on khadi and village-made products.
District collectors launched the event by honoring Gandhi at local Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) showrooms.
The goal? Support rural artisans and weavers.
Woolens at discounted rates
KVIB is showcasing everything from khadi products to palmyra jaggery at exhibitions in government offices and hospitals.
There's a sweet deal too: khadi items are 30% off, woolens get 20% off, and government employees can pay in 10 equated monthly installments.
Sales target set for each district
With a sales target of ₹82.55 lakh for each district, this initiative is all about boosting local businesses and encouraging everyone to choose sustainable, handmade products—just in time for festival shopping.