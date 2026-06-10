India attracts record $843 billion FDI from 2014-15 to 2025-26
India just set a new record by pulling in $843 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) from 2014-15 to 2025-26, a huge 169% jump over the previous dozen years.
In 2025-26, FDI hit an all-time high of $94.53 billion, with most investments coming in smoothly through the automatic route, said Sumeet Jarangal of DPIIT.
India's 2.35L startups created 24L jobs
Big pushes like Make in India and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme made a real difference, drawing investments across 14 key sectors and helping boost manufacturing, exports, and jobs.
India's startup scene also exploded: more than 2.35 lakh recognized startups created 24 lakh direct jobs, with many coming from smaller cities and nearly half had at least one woman director or partner, showing how inclusive and innovative the ecosystem has become.