India attracts record $843 billion FDI from 2014-15 to 2025-26

India's 2.35L startups created 24L jobs

Big pushes like Make in India and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme made a real difference, drawing investments across 14 key sectors and helping boost manufacturing, exports, and jobs.

India's startup scene also exploded: more than 2.35 lakh recognized startups created 24 lakh direct jobs, with many coming from smaller cities and nearly half had at least one woman director or partner, showing how inclusive and innovative the ecosystem has become.