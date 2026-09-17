India August crude imports down 3% as basket hits $90.19
Business
India's crude oil imports dropped by 3% in August 2026 compared to August 2025, but the country still had to shell out a lot more cash, thanks to India's crude oil basket jumping from $69.11 to $90.19 per barrel.
So even with less oil coming in, the total bill actually went up by over 18%, according to official data.
India net import bill steady $9.3B
Despite pricier oil, India's net import bill stayed steady at $9.3 billion.
This was possible because export revenues from petroleum products shot up by 43%, helping balance things out, even though export volumes themselves fell by more than 14%.
Meanwhile, LNG (liquefied natural gas) imports barely changed from last year in both quantity and cost.