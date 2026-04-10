India becomes 2nd largest diamond jewelry market, De Beers says

Gen Z dominates India diamond market

Gen Z makes up over half of India's diamond market value as of 2025, jumping from 32% in 2022 to 51% in 2025, with millennials adding another 35%.

While big cities still buy the most, smaller towns are catching up fast.

Self-purchases for personal milestones make up 11% of natural diamond jewelry outside the wedding segment.

In 2024, female consumers reported acquiring lab-grown diamond jewelry representing over one-fifth of the total diamond market value