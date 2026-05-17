India becomes KitKat's biggest market worldwide, surpassing Japan and Brazil
Business
India just claimed the top spot as KitKat's biggest market worldwide, pushing past longtime leaders like Japan and Brazil.
Manish Tiwary, Nestle India's Chairman and Managing Director, shared that India was second for over the last 2-3 years but has now jumped ahead, which is pretty impressive considering it was 10th just 10 years ago.
KitKat India boosted by launches, campaigns
KitKat's rise here comes down to fresh flavors and smart moves.
New launches like KitKat Celebreak, Pops, and premium Delights (think Salted Caramel or Hazelnut) have caught people's attention.
Nestle also stepped up its game with cool campaigns and made sure KitKats were easy to find everywhere, urban or rural.
Thanks to these efforts, KitKat now stands alongside Maggi.