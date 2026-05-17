India becomes KitKat's biggest market worldwide, surpassing Japan and Brazil

KitKat India boosted by launches, campaigns

KitKat's rise here comes down to fresh flavors and smart moves.

New launches like KitKat Celebreak, Pops, and premium Delights (think Salted Caramel or Hazelnut) have caught people's attention.

Nestle also stepped up its game with cool campaigns and made sure KitKats were easy to find everywhere, urban or rural.

Thanks to these efforts, KitKat now stands alongside Maggi.