India Belgium Luxembourg seek to resolve market access for investment
Business
India just met with Belgium and Luxembourg to talk about teaming up in fintech, clean energy, and aerospace.
Their big goal? Make it easier for businesses to invest across borders by sorting out those tricky market access issues.
It's a clear sign these countries want to build stronger business connections for the future.
Rajesh Agrawal pitches India long-term investment
The meeting didn't stop at business: leaders also explored working together in higher education, skill-building, advanced tech, logistics, air travel, renewable energy, and healthcare.
India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal even pitched India as a great long-term investment spot to local businesses.
All in all, it's about opening up new opportunities for young talent and fresh ideas between these countries.