India boosts biofuel drive as Brent crude tops $100
Business
India is stepping up its switch to biofuels as global oil prices climb and supply gets shaky.
Tarun Kapoor, an adviser in the Prime Minister's Office, highlighted at an industry event that cutting back on crude oil imports is now a priority.
The Iran conflict has made things tougher, with Brent crude crossing $100 a barrel, the highest since July.
India blends ethanol, tests diesel mixes
To tackle pricey imports, India already blends ethanol with gasoline and is testing biofuel mixes for diesel.
Ethanol comes from corn-, rice- and sugarcane-based feedstocks to produce ethanol.
The push for flex-fuel vehicles is part of the bigger plan to diversify energy sources.
Still, some drivers and experts worry about how higher ethanol levels might affect engines and fuel efficiency.