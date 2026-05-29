India, Canada launch trade investment forum after Piyush Goyal visit
Business
India and Canada just launched a fresh trade and investment forum to boost their economic ties.
Announced after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Canada, the forum is all about making it easier for people and businesses from both countries to connect, collaborate, and create new opportunities.
Piyush Goyal meets Maninder Sidhu
Goyal met with Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu to talk about how the forum can speed up deals and open up markets.
Plus, Canada is planning to send a big trade mission to India later this year, so expect even more partnerships, better supply chains, and stronger links between the two countries.