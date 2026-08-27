India, Canada target CEPA completion 2026 to reach $50bn trade
Business
India and Canada are aiming to wrap up their big trade agreement, called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), by the end of 2026.
The goal? Boosting trade between the two countries from $31 billion to $50 billion by 2030, with a special focus on things like critical minerals and energy security.
Sitharaman, Champagne push payments and investment
Finance ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Francois-Philippe Champagne say this deal isn't just about goods: it's also about making cross-border payments easier, supporting fintech, and getting Canadian pension-fund investment into India's infrastructure, asset monetisation pipeline, space, and fintech.
They're even looking at ways to simplify payments for Indian students in Canada.