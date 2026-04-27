India Cements Q4 EBITDA ₹153cr, shares jump up to 13%
Business
India Cements just had a strong Q4, sending its shares up by as much as 13%.
The company's EBITDA hit ₹153 crore, and earnings per metric ton reached their highest level in over four years.
This boost came from better pricing and improved sales, with realizations up both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.
India Cements plans ₹2,000cr expansion
Alongside an 18% jump in sales volume, the best since the pandemic, India Cements is ramping up efficiency by using more of its own power.
Looking ahead, they're planning to invest ₹2,000 crore to expand capacity and go greener, aiming for 80% of their energy mix to come from renewable energy and waste heat recovery systems by FY29.