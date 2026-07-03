India challenges proposed 12.5% US export duty over forced labor
India is pushing back against a proposed 12.5% extra duty on its exports to the US set for debate at a public hearing on July 8.
The US claims these tariffs are needed because of alleged forced labor in Indian supply chains, but India says that's not accurate and warns the move could actually hurt American businesses and shoppers.
India to showcase audits and compliance
At the hearing, India will spotlight its laws and systems designed to prevent forced labor: think strict regulations, audits, and ethical checks.
Industry groups like FICCI and CII are backing this up, saying Indian export practices meet global standards for fairness and transparency.
Trade associations from auto parts to spices are also pointing out their tech-driven compliance efforts, firmly rejecting any claims of forced labor.