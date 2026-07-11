India challenges proposed US 12.5% tariff over forced labor

India ready to work with US.

Indian industry reps pointed out that the value of rice imported into India is less than 3% of the value of rice exported from India to the US and strict checks are already in place to prevent forced labor issues.

Groups like Ficci and CII warned these tariffs could actually hike prices for American businesses and shoppers.

India says it's ready to work with the US on any real concerns, aiming for fair trade without hurting either side.