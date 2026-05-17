India, Chile expedite trade agreements with focus on critical minerals
What's the story
India and Chile are accelerating their bilateral partnership, with a special emphasis on trade agreements and critical minerals. The move comes after a visit by Chile's Foreign Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna. Both nations are now looking to expedite the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations and collaborate on mineral supplies.
Delegation details
Mackenna led a diverse business delegation to India
Mackenna was accompanied by a diverse business delegation from Chile. The group met with Indian counterparts to discuss potential commercial partnerships and investment opportunities. This visit underscores the strong mutual interest in strengthening economic ties between India and Chile. On May 14, Mackenna visited Bengaluru and met with Karnataka's Minister of Electronics and IT. He also visited C-CAMP, a biotechnology and start-up center. These visits highlight the importance both countries place on advancing innovation, digital collaboration, education, and knowledge exchange.
Agreement progress
Critical minerals cooperation at the forefront of discussions
Both countries have welcomed the significant progress in the ongoing CEPA negotiations. They have asked their negotiating teams to expedite talks for a balanced and forward-looking agreement. A major focus of these discussions is critical minerals cooperation, where Chile's strengths meet India's rising demand, making it a natural partnership opportunity.