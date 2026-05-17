India, Chile expedite trade agreements with focus on critical minerals

Delegation details

Mackenna led a diverse business delegation to India

Mackenna was accompanied by a diverse business delegation from Chile. The group met with Indian counterparts to discuss potential commercial partnerships and investment opportunities. This visit underscores the strong mutual interest in strengthening economic ties between India and Chile. On May 14, Mackenna visited Bengaluru and met with Karnataka's Minister of Electronics and IT. He also visited C-CAMP, a biotechnology and start-up center. These visits highlight the importance both countries place on advancing innovation, digital collaboration, education, and knowledge exchange.