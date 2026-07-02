India company registrations jump 16% YoY in June to 19,375
Business
India just saw a 16% year-over-year boost in company registrations this June, with 19,375 new companies starting up (up from 16,654 last year).
This bounce-back follows a rough April but shows investors are feeling more confident as global tensions ease.
LLP registrations rise 5.5% in June
LLP (limited liability partnership) registrations grew by only 5.5% this June, much slower than earlier months, mainly because last year's numbers were unusually high.
Experts say easier business rules and tax reforms are helping the surge overall, but the finance ministry flagged risks from an uneven monsoon and the evolving situation in West Asia.