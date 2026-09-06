India considering greater FDI in banana plantations to boost exports

India grows more bananas than any other country (over 30 million metric tons a year!), but only about 1% of those end up on the world market.

In 2024-25 exports jumped by 30%, hitting $377.5 million, and the government hopes new investment could push that number to $1 billion soon.

Most bananas come from states like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, with export hotspots including Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq, and now there's buzz about reaching the United States, China, and Japan too.