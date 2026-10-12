India considers local inverters and domestic-content batteries for rooftop solar
Business
India's next rooftop solar phase is getting a local twist: India is considering requiring locally made inverters and a minimum domestic-content requirement for batteries.
It's all about boosting domestic manufacturing, cutting down on imports, and making the country's clean energy game stronger and more self-reliant.
India rooftop solar scheme extension possible
This program gives up to 40% off on rooftop solar setups, aiming for free power to 10 million homes.
Hitting that target might take longer than planned, so an extension could be on the cards.
The upcoming phase is still being shaped with feedback from different groups, and it hopes to unlock even more of India's huge rooftop solar potential while supporting local manufacturers.