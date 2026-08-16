India counts around 440 space startups, over 50 IN-SPACe approvals
India's space scene is buzzing: India has around 440 space technology startups, and the space sector was opened up in June 2020.
Thanks to IN-SPACe (the agency making it easier for private players to join the action), over 50 non-government companies, including rising names like Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos, have scored official approvals by mid-2026.
India private space funding reaches $618.5 million
These young companies aren't just dreaming: they're supporting satellite operations, payload establishment, and launch services.
Two commercial rockets are proposed to be launched by Indian private companies in FY 2026-27, with more on the way soon after.
And here's the kicker: private investment in India's space sector has skyrocketed from $100.5 million to $618.5 million in just four years, a nearly six-fold jump that shows how much excitement (and opportunity) there is right now.