India crosses $200 billion goods exports, government eyes $500 billion
Business
India just hit a big milestone: goods exports have crossed $200 billion as of August 21, 2026, growing over 15% this year.
The government is aiming high with hopes to reach $500 billion by the end of the fiscal year.
Just in August's third week, exports topped $25 billion.
Petroleum electronics and engineering propel exports
Petroleum products, electronics (especially mobile phones), and engineering goods are leading the charge. Exports to China, Southeast Asia, and Africa are also seeing strong growth.
Meanwhile, sectors like textiles are still finding it tough.
A weaker rupee has helped make Indian products more appealing abroad.
The government's ultimate goal? Hitting a combined $1 trillion in goods and services exports.