India crude steel up 11% as global output drops 4%

Hot-rolled coil prices rise, inputs shift

Indian hot-rolled coil prices rose both month-over-month (3%) and year-over-year (13%) in April, but cooled off a bit due to weaker demand.

Raw material costs are also shifting: Australian iron ore and coking coal prices edged up, NMDC hiked domestic ore rates for the fourth time since January, while South African non-coking coal got cheaper.

The report expects pre-monsoon construction activity and tighter supply to support domestic prices going forward, so expect these trends to stick around for a bit.