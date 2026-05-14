India crude steel up 11% as global output drops 4%
India's crude steel production grew by 11% year-over-year in March 2026, reaching 15.3 million tons, even as global steel output dropped by 4%.
While China's production fell for the 11th straight month, India is standing out as a major player in the steel world right now.
Hot-rolled coil prices rise, inputs shift
Indian hot-rolled coil prices rose both month-over-month (3%) and year-over-year (13%) in April, but cooled off a bit due to weaker demand.
Raw material costs are also shifting: Australian iron ore and coking coal prices edged up, NMDC hiked domestic ore rates for the fourth time since January, while South African non-coking coal got cheaper.
The report expects pre-monsoon construction activity and tighter supply to support domestic prices going forward, so expect these trends to stick around for a bit.