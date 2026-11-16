India data center boom needs 30-35 million sqft by 2030
India's data center industry is growing fast, and it's set to need about 30 to 35 million square feet of warehouse space by 2030.
This surge comes as more people and businesses go digital, use the cloud, and rely on AI: each megawatt of IT power needs around 6,000 to 7,000 square feet of storage just to keep things running smoothly.
Metros lead warehousing, tier-two cities follow
Most of this new warehouse demand will pop up in major cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune, places already packed with data centers.
But as these tech hubs expand into smaller Tier-two cities, expect even more opportunities for warehousing and local manufacturing to support all the new infrastructure that keeps our digital world ticking.