India data center boom will create 4.33L jobs by 2030
Business
India's data center boom is about to shake things up: think 4.33 lakh new jobs and a huge jump in housing demand by 2030, all thanks to what the report dubbed "The Doughnut Effect."
Basically, as more data centers pop up, cities are set for big changes in infrastructure and real estate.
Maharashtra needs 54 million sqft homes
Maharashtra will see the biggest need for new homes (over 54 million square feet), with Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu close behind.
The report also points out that investments in AI and cloud tech will keep driving this growth, not just in metros but smaller cities too.