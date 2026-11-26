AdaniConneX has bumped its debt to ₹6,376 crore as it aims to boost capacity to 500 MW in the next 18 months and shoot for a massive 5 GW by 2035.

Nxtra (Airtel's data center arm) raised its debt by over half during a $1 billion funding round, planning to more than triple its capacity to 1GW.

Smaller players like CtrlS Datacenters are feeling the pinch too, with debts rising faster than their revenues.

Lenders are now being extra careful, tying loans to specific expansion milestones as they keep an eye on these high-stakes growth plans.