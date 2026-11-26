India data center debt up 43% to ₹27,062cr for AI
India's data center companies are taking on a lot more debt, up 43% to ₹27,062 crore, to keep up with the AI boom.
With demand for data storage and processing growing fast, big names like AdaniConneX and Nxtra are borrowing heavily to expand their capacity and stay ahead in the race.
AdaniConneX, Nxtra raise debt, lenders cautious
AdaniConneX has bumped its debt to ₹6,376 crore as it aims to boost capacity to 500 MW in the next 18 months and shoot for a massive 5 GW by 2035.
Nxtra (Airtel's data center arm) raised its debt by over half during a $1 billion funding round, planning to more than triple its capacity to 1GW.
Smaller players like CtrlS Datacenters are feeling the pinch too, with debts rising faster than their revenues.
Lenders are now being extra careful, tying loans to specific expansion milestones as they keep an eye on these high-stakes growth plans.